LONDON, Jan 10 (IFR) -

* Guidance MS-33 area, min EUR250m size, pricing today. Due 20 May 2022, pay 17 Jan, English law, Lux listing, 1k/1k denoms, Reg S bearer. LBBW is B&D. (11:14am)

Rentenbank, guaranteed by Germany and rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated BayernLB, Citi and LBBW for a minimum EUR250m increase of its EUR1.25bn 1.25% May 2022 benchmark. Immediate funge with XS1069776232. (11:14am)