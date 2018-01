Jan 11 (Reuters) - CASTA DIVA GROUP SPA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT BOARD RESOLVED TO ISSUE SHARES FOR UP TO EUR 380,000, OF WHICH EUR 285,000 REPRESENT THE PREMIUM

* MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF SHARES TO BE ISSUED WILL BE 190,000 AT THE PRICE OF EUR 2.00/SHR

