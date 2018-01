(Corrects pricing range in headline)

LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has revised pricing for a €500m seven-year bond to 3.125% area (+/-12.5bp), according to a lead.

The notes were initially marketed at 3.375% area.

The order books are over €2.4bn.

Timing is for today’s business via Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Erste Group.

The sovereign is rated BB- (stable) by S&P and BB (negative) by Fitch.