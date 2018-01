Jan 12 (Reuters) - BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA SPA :

* BOARD APPROVED ON THURSDAY THE 2018-2020 BUSINESS PLAN

* PLANS TO REDUCE THE NON PERFORMING EXPOSURES/TOTAL LOANS RATIO TO ABOUT 10 PCT IN 2018-2020

* TARGETS AN AVERAGE LOAN COVERAGE RATIO AT END 2020 OF ABOUT 50 PCT

* 2018-2020 PLAN TARGETS FULLY PHASED CET1 RATIO OF 12 PCT AND FULLY PHASED TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO OF 12.6 PCT

