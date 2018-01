BRIEF-Vastned Retail Intends To Make Conditional Takeover Bid For Vastned Retail Belgium Shares

Jan 15 (Reuters) - VASTNED RETAIL N.V.:

* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY INTENTION TO MAKE A VOLUNTARY AND CONDITIONAL PUBLIC TAKEOVER BID OF EUR 57.50 PER SHARE IN CASH FOR ALL NOT OWNED SHARES IN VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM NV

* CO DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY HOLDS 65.49% OF SHARES IN VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM NV

* PROPOSES TO CONVERT VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM FROM A PUBLIC REGULATED REAL ESTATE COMPANY INTO SPECIALISED REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT FUND

* IN CASE OF CONVERSION, STOCK LISTING OF VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM WILL BE CANCELLED

