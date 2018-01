Jan 15 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO RESIGN FROM ANY BOND ISSUE UNDER ITS SUBORDINATED DEBT PROGRAM WHICH ONLY GOT APPROVED BY POLAND‘S FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) ON JAN. 10

* KNF APPROVED THE COMPANY‘S PROSPECTUS FOR UP TO 750 MILLION ZLOTY SUBORDINATED BOND PROGRAM FROM JULY 2017 ON JAN. 10, KNF SAID IN A STATEMENT ON WEDNESDAY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)