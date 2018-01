Jan 15 (Reuters) - CENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIA:

* SAYS CAPITAL OF PROMSVYAZBANK HAS BEEN WRITTEN DOWN TO 1 ROUBLE

* THE PROCEDURE OF REDUCING CAPITAL IS PART OF THE FINANCIAL RECOVERY PROCESS

* AFTER THE WRITE-DOWN, THE BANK WILL BE RECAPITALIZED AND THE CBR‘S BANKING SECTOR CONSOLIDATION FUND WILL BECOME ITS SHAREHOLDER

Source text: bit.ly/2B1lGT3

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)