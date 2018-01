Jan 15 (Reuters) - MARKA YATIRIM HOLDING AS:

* SAID ON SUNDAY SHAREHOLDER CHAIRMAN MINE TOZLU SELLS 14.72 PERCENT STAKES IN MARKA YATIRIM

* SHAREHOLDER STAKES DECREASES TO 0.31 PERCENT FROM 15.03 PERCENT

