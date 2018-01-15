JP Morgan hires Papadopoulos to head Greece investment banking

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired the former head of Greece’s debt management agency, Stelios Papadopoulos, to head its investment banking business in Greece, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Papadopoulos started on Monday and will report to Kyril Courboin, JP Morgan’s CEO for France and the region covering Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Greece, Iberia, and Italy, the memo said.

He fills a position left vacant after the departure of Aristidis Vourakis last year.

Papadopoulos has been head of the Greek Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) since 2012, responsible for overseeing the design and execution of the Greek debt relief plan and managing the country’s return to the public debt markets. The PDMA is a government agency aimed at improving the cost of funding and achieving the best structure of the country’s public debt.

Before joining the PDMA, Papadopoulos held senior roles in fixed income and corporate derivatives at Citigroup, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Steve Slater)