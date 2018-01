Jan 16 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY TO ISSUE BONDS AMOUNTING TO 1 BILLION EUROS UNDER GUARANTEED EURO PROGRAMME

* BONDS ARE DUE ON JAN. 22, 2027, PAY ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.447 PERCENT AND ARE ISSUED AT PAR (100 PERCENT)

* SETTLEMENT AND CLOSING DATE IS SCHEDULED FOR JAN. 22

