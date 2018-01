Jan 17 (Reuters) - ALLERTHAL-WERKE AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY FY 2017 NET INCOME (UNAUDITED) AT APPROX. EUR 4.1 MILLION VS NET INCOME EUR 1.689 MLN IN 2016

* EXPECTED DIVIDEND PROPOSAL WOULD BE OF EUR 1.35/SHR(PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.50/SHR)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)