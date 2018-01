BRIEF-Indata Signs Cooperation Agreement With 156 Capital

Jan 17 (Reuters) - INDATA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH 156 CAPITAL SP. Z O.O.

* UNDER AGREEMENT COMPANIES TO CREATE INVESTMENT FUND WHICH WILL INVEST IN POLISH PROJECTS RELATED TO R&D WORKS IN PRE-SEED PHASE

* 156 CAPITAL RECEIVED 40.0 MILLION ZLOTY FINANCING FROM NCBIR (NATIONAL CENTER FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT) ON IMPLEMENTATION OF THE PROJECT

* TOTAL VALUE OF PROJECT AMOUNTS TO 50.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* INDATA TO CONTRIBUTE 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS TO PROJECT FINANCING

