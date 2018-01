Jan 17 (Reuters) - COMPERIA.PL SA

* IN TENDER OFFER FOR COMPERIA.PL SHARES ANNOUNCED BY MAREK DOJNOW AND ADAM JABLONSKI 140,242 SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED, TRIGON DOM MAKLERSKI SA, INTERMEDIARY IN TENDER, SAYS

* MAREK DOJNOW AND ADAM JABLONSKI ACQUIRED RESPECTIVELY 84,145 AND 56,097 SHARES OF COMPERIA.PL UNDER TENDER OFFER

* INVESTORS PLANNED TO REACH 41.65 PCT STAKE IN COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL

Source text: bit.ly/2Drcn3M

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)