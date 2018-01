BRIEF-Kernel's Q2 Grain Sale Volumes Down 22.9 Pct YoY

Jan 19 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING:

* SAYS IN Q2 2017/2018 TOTAL GRAIN SALE VOLUMES DECREASED BY 22.9 PCT TO 1.2 MILLION TONNES YEAR ON YEAR, DUE TO REDUCED SHIPMENTS FROM RUSSIA

* VOLUMES OF SUNFLOWER OIL SOLD IN BULK DECLINED 22.3 PCT TO 0.3 MILLION TONNES YEAR ON YEAR IN Q2 REFLECTING THE SALES MOVED FROM Q2 TO NEXT QUARTERS

* SALES OF BOTTLED OIL WERE DOWN 25.5 PCT IN Q2 TO 27 MILLION LITRES DUE TO THE EXPIRATION OF ONE-YEAR EXPORT CONTRACT WITH A CUSTOMER, WHICH ACCOUNTED FOR A SIZABLE PART OF THE BOTTLED SUNFLOWER OIL SALES IN THE Q2 2017 – Q1 2018 PERIOD

Source text: bit.ly/2mTyPt6

