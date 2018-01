BRIEF-Mobimedia Solution signs agreement with Equity Dynamics

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Mobimedia Solution SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY IT HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH EQUITY DYNAMICS AB (EQUITY DYNAMICS)

* UNDER THE AGREEMENT EQUITY DYNAMICS AIMS TO ACQUIRE EXCLUSIVE LICENSE LIMITED TO ITALY TO COMMERCIAL USE OF “P2P PEER TO PEER WALLET” TOOL

* VALUE OF THE AGREEMENT IS EUR 0.5 MLN, WITH AN ADVANCE PAYMENT OF 50% OF THE AMOUNT

* ADDITIONALLY EQUITY DYNAMICS WILL PAY A ROYALTY FEE OF 20% OF NET REVENUES FROM USING THE “P2P PEER TO PEER WALLET” TOOL

