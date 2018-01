Jan 19 (Reuters) - SYGNITY SA SGN.WA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS PRELIM. Q1 2017/2018 EBITDA WAS 6 MILLION ZLOTYS AND OPERATING PROFIT WAS 4.1 MILLION ZLOTYS ON REVENUE OF 97.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

* IT ALSO SEES 2017/2018 EBITDA OF 22.3 MILLION ZLOTYS, OPERATING PROFIT OF 12.8 MILLION ZLOTYS AND REVENUE OF 346.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ALSO ON JAN. 18, THE COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT PRELIM. FY 2016/2017 LOSS

