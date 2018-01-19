UPDATE 1-Rajiv Shah leaves BNP Paribas for Goldman Sachs

(Adds more details)

LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - Rajiv Shah has left BNP Paribas where he was head of debt capital markets for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa in order to take up a role as senior originator for the Middle East and North Africa financing business at Goldman Sachs.

Shah will be based in Dubai and report to Martin Weber, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Weber will assume responsibility for the MENA financing group and relocate to Dubai from London. Weber will work with Hazem Shawki, head of the MENA investment banking division, and Wassim Younan, head of the MENA region.

Weber will retain his existing responsibility for the sovereigns and supranationals business in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Shah joined BNP Paribas in 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had previously worked at HSBC. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; Editing by Sudip Roy)