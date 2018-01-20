FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2018 / 3:48 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

South Africa names Jabu Mabuza as Eskom chairman in board shake-up 

Nqobile Dludla

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new board at state-owned power utility Eskom and named Telkom’s chairman Jabu Mabuza as its new chairman, the country’s presidency said on Saturday.

Eskom has been in a leadership crisis after several board members, including the chairman and chief executive, resigned in 2017 amid growing concerns about governance at the country’s sole electricity provider.

The presidency also said in a statement that the government has recommended the appointment of Phakamani Hadebe as acting group Chief Executive of Eskom, with immediate effect. (Editing by Alexander Smith)

