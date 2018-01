Jan 22(Reuters) - Playway SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY IT SIGNED AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH PAWEL DABROWSKI, ANDRZEJ HERCZYNSKI AND ADAM YOUSIF FOR ACQUISITION OF 51 SHARES IN SPACE BOAT STUDIOS SP. Z O.O. FOR 510,000 ZLOTYS

* FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTION CO HOLDS 51% STAKE IN SPACE BOAT STUDIOS

* SPACE BOAT STUDIOS IS A PRODUCER OF OUT OF REACH GAME

