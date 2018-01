Jan 22 (Reuters) - FENERBAHCE FUTBOL:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 2017 NET LOSS OF 121.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 81.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q2 2017 REVENUE OF 133.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 133.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

