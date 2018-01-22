Titan global names banks for EUR50m tap of Nov 2024

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - Titan Global Finance plc has mandated HSBC (B&D) and Societe Generale are joint global coordinators/bookrunners to lead manage a EUR50m tap of its 2.375% Nov 16 2024 non-call life (6 month par call) issue, expected to be rated BB+ (S&P).

NBG, Raiffeisen are joint bookrunners.

The leading international cement and building materials

producer will use the proceeds for GCP, including repayment of bank and other debt.

Listed on Irish SE. English law. Immediately fungible. Today’s business.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/No PRIIPs KID. FCA Stabilisation. (Reporting by Helene Durand)