FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Financials
January 22, 2018 / 8:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Titan global names banks for EUR50m tap of Nov 2024

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - Titan Global Finance plc has mandated HSBC (B&D) and Societe Generale are joint global coordinators/bookrunners to lead manage a EUR50m tap of its 2.375% Nov 16 2024 non-call life (6 month par call) issue, expected to be rated BB+ (S&P).

NBG, Raiffeisen are joint bookrunners.

The leading international cement and building materials

producer will use the proceeds for GCP, including repayment of bank and other debt.

Listed on Irish SE. English law. Immediately fungible. Today’s business.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/No PRIIPs KID. FCA Stabilisation. (Reporting by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.