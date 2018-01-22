FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 9:47 AM / in 2 hours

Eika Boligkreditt marketing NOK Tier 2 and AT1 FRNs

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) -

* NOK325m Tier 2 at 3mN+135/+140, up to NOK200m AT1 at 3mN+310/+320. Tier 2 due 2 Feb 2028, both settle 2 Feb, Nordic ABM listing, 100k denoms (min 1m subscription), ISINs NO0010814916 and NO0010814924. (9:37am)

Eika Boligkreditt AS has mandated DNB Markets and SpareBank 1 Markets for a NOK two-part subordinated transaction with 10NC5 Tier 2 and perp NC5 tranches. In connection with the transaction, a buyback of the Tier 2 EIKB42 PRO (ISIN NO0010679632) will be considered (at +40bps)/100.562, and of up to NOK200m in the AT1 EIKB46 (ISIN NO0010679640) (at +70bps)/101.089. (9:37am)

