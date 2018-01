Jan 23 (Reuters) - LUZ SAUDE SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY SIGNS CONTRACT TO ACQUIRE 70 PCT SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF CAPITAL CRIATIVO HEALTH CARE INVESTMENTS II SA (CCHC2)

* ALREADY HOLDS 10 PCT SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF CCHC2 AND WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION WILL ASSUME A CONTROLLING POSITION IN THIS COMPANY‘S CORPORATE STRUCTURE

