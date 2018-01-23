KfW names leads for 10yr USD Global, IPTs MS+23 area

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) -

* IPTs MS+23 area, benchmark size, tbp Weds. Due 3 Apr 2028, pay 31 Jan, German law, SEC registered, Lux listing, 1k/1k denoms. Fees 17.5c. (Jan 23)

KfW, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA (all stable; Moody‘s/Scope/S&P) and guaranteed by the FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY, has mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, and TD Securities to lead manage a new USD 10-year fixed rate Global benchmark issue, due 3 April 2028. Fees total 17.5ct. The issue is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. German Law. The manufacturer target markets (MIFID II product governance) as assessed by the lead managers are eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail (all distribution channels). FCA/ICMA stabilisation. (Jan 23)