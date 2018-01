Jan 25 (Reuters) - DADA SPA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY THE PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF THE TAKEOVER BID ON DADA SHARES LAUNCHED BY DALI ITALY BIDCO

* REPORTS 5.2 MILLION SHARES TENDERED, CORRESPONDING TO 28.6 PCT OF DADA‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE SHARES TENDERED IS EUR 20.9 MLN

* DALI ITALY BIDCO TO OWN 92.1 PCT OF DADA

* DALI ITALY BIDCO WILL NOT RESTORE THE FREE FLOAT AND WILL PROCEED WITH OBLIGATION TO PURCHASE THE REMAINING SHARES

