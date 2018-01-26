FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 4:53 PM / in 2 hours

REFILE-MOVES-NatWest expands SSA team with three new hires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refile to reach additional subscribers)

By Melissa Song Loong

LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - NatWest Markets has reinforced its sovereign, supranational and agency debt team with three hires, according to market sources.

Fabian Horst has joined as a vice president, syndicate, after previously working at KfW as a funding officer. He reports to Rom Balax, head of frequent borrowers group syndicate.

Nikhil Pilani has joined the trading team as a vice president from Morgan Stanley, where he worked in the rates trading team.

And Flaminia Bergamo is now a member of the debt capital markets team, reporting to Damien Carde, head of frequent borrowers group DCM.

Bergamo previously worked in NatWest’s structured solutions team covering southern European corporates for the last four years. (Editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)

