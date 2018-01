Jan 26 (Reuters) - Starrag Group:

* FY SALES UP 9% TO CHF 405 MILLION, UP 8% IN LOCAL CURRENCY

* ORDER BACKLOG OF CHF 302 MILLION SECURES CAPACITY UTILIZATION FOR WELL OVER ONE YEAR

* ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 349 MILLION BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S RECORD HIGH

* EXPECTED EBIT MARGIN 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER Y-O-Y

Source text - bit.ly/2nbzF4j

