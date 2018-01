Jan 26 (Reuters) - Pilab SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SINGED AN AGREEMENT WITH HDI SIGORTA AS, A PART OF THE TALANX GROUP

* THE AGREEMENT FORMALIZES THE LONG-TERM COOPERATION PLAN BETWEEN PARTIES AND SALE OF A PERPETUAL LICENSE FOR FULL PRODUCTION USAGE OF DATAWALK SYSTEM

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)