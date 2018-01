Jan 29 (Reuters) - Dekpol SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED A REAL ESTATE OF 1.5 HECTARE IN GDANSK

* THE NET PURCHASE PRICE EQUALS TO ABOUT 6 PERCENT OF DEKPOL‘S OWN EQUITY AS AT END-2016

* PLANS TO BUILD ABOUT 150 APARTMENTS AT THE REAL ESTATE

