BRIEF-Star Fitness Signs Annex To Prelim. Sale Agreement

Jan 29 (Reuters) - STAR FITNESS SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT IT SIGNED ANNEX TO PRELIMINARY CONTRACT WITH PLATINUM & CO HOLDING LTD

* AS PART OF ANNEX PLATINUM & CO HOLDING LTD TO PAY 25 PCT OF ANNUAL LICENCE FEE VALUE AS AGREEMENT GUARANTEE DEPOSIT

* PARTIES TO SIGN MAIN AGREEMENT BY MARCH 31

* BOTH COMPANIES TO SET LONG-TERM COOPERATION TO SELL CO‘S PRODUCTS IN THE UNITED STATES, ASIA AND UNITED KINGDOM

* CO SIGNED A LOI CONCERNING MENTIONED AGREEMENT WORTH AT LEAST 10 MILLION ZLOTYS IN AUG.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)