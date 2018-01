Jan 29 (Reuters) - CIPAN COMPANHIA INDUSTRIAL PRODUTORA DE ANTIBIOTICOS SA:

* SAID EARLY ON SATURDAY LUSOSUAN SGPS UNIPESSOAL NOW HOLDS 91.76 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS VERSUS PREVIOUSLY OWNED 87,00 PCT STAKE

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ngpgok bit.ly/2nkCUH3

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)