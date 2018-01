Jan 30(Reuters) - GENERIX SA:

* GENERIX ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY Q3 2017 REVENUE EUR 17.8 MLN VS EUR 16.0 MLN YR AGO

* Q3 2017 REVENUE UP 12 PCT

* CONFIRMS GROUP OUTLOOK ON CURRENT FY OF DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN ITS BUSINESS AND IMPROVEMENT OF ITS PROFITABILITY

