Jan 30 (Reuters) - WOCKHARDT BIO AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY CONSOLIDATED TOTAL REVENUE FOR H1 AT USD 170.98 MLN, A DECREASE OF 4.3 PCT YOY

* H1 OPERATING LOSS USD 7.10 MLN VS OPERATING INCOME OF USD 15.25 MLN

* H1 LOSS USD 60.07 MLN, VS PROFIT OF USD 10.78 MLN

Source text - bit.ly/2Eoanrp

