BRIEF-Sporting Sends Tobias Figueiredo On Loan, Transfers Oriol Rosell

Jan 31 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD (SPORTING):

* SAID ON TUESDAY SENDS PLAYER TOBIAS FIGUEIREDO TO NOTTINGHAM FOREST FOOTBALL CLUB ON LOAN UNTIL SEASON-END FOR 200,000 EUROS

* CONTRACT WITH NOTTINGHAM FOREST FOOTBALL CLUB INCLUDES 2.3 MILLION EURO MANDATORY PURCHASE CLAUSE DEPENDING ON ACHIEVEMENTS

* SPORTING KEEPS 20 PERCENT OF ECONOMIC RIGHTS FOR TOBIAS FIGUEIREDO, HOLDS REPURCHASE OPTION AND PREFERENCE RIGHT

* TRANSFERS PLAYER ORIOL ROSELL TO ORLANDO CITY SOCCER CLUB, HOLDS 30 PERCENT OF FUTURE ADDED VALUE

Source text: bit.ly/2nvVqeu ; bit.ly/2GzgUQI

