Feb 1(Reuters) - GRIVALIA PROPERTIES :

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY 2017 FY NET PROFIT EUR 63.1 MLN VS EUR 26.4 MLN YEAR AGO, UP 139 PCT

* 2017 FY TURNOVER EUR 65.0 MLN VS EUR 61.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* 2017 FY ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 46.7 MLN VS EUR 46.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* DECEMBER 31ST, 2017 GROUP’S CASH AND SHORT TERM DEPOSITS AMOUNTED TO EUR 54 MLN VS EUR 62 MLN AS AT DECEMBER 31ST, 2016

* DECEMBER 31ST, 2017 GROUP’S NAV AMOUNTED TO EUR 907 MLN OR EUR 8.96 PER SHARE

Source text : bit.ly/2E5ZY5W

