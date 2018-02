BRIEF-Emova Group FY Net Income Group Share Down At 0.2 Million Euros

Feb 1 (Reuters) - EMOVA GROUP SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY: FY REVENUE EUR 20.2 MLN VS 14.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 2.3 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 19,000 YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 169,000 VS EUR 21,000 YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 0.2 MILLION VS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANTICIPATES GROWTH OF REVENUE AND FURTHER GROWTH OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND RECURRING OPERATING INCOME IN FY 2017/2018

* DEVELOPMENT OF SHOPPING PARK SHOULD EXCEED 400 POINTS OF SALE AT END SEPT 2018

