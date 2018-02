Feb 1 (Reuters) - Juventus:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ATALANTA B.C. S.P.A. FOR DEFINITIVE DISPOSAL OF PLAYER FEDERICO MATTIELLO

* CONSIDERATION OF EUR 2.5 MILLION TO BE PAID IN THREE FOOTBALL SEASONS

* THE ECONOMIC EFFECT IS POSITIVE FOR ABOUT EUR 1.7 MILLION

