REFILE-Greece hires banks for seven-year euro bond

By Sudip Roy and Julian Baker

LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - Greece has hired five banks for a euro bond that could come as early as next week, according to sources.

The sovereign has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Nomura for the transaction, which is likely to have a seven-year tenor.

Greece is rated Caa2 by Moody‘s, B by Standard & Poor’s and B- by Fitch.

The banks declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Alex Chambers and Robert Hogg, editing by Julian Baker)