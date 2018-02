Feb 2 (Reuters) - EURO CERVANTES SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY REVISED ITS FY 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE AT 5.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 0.6 MILLION EUROS

* SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS AT 21.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF NET LOSS OF 26.0 MILLION EUROS

