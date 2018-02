Feb 2 (Reuters) - NAGA GROUP AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY NET LOSS OF 1.5 MLN EUROS VS NET LOSS 6.6 MLN EUROS YR AGO

* GROUP SALES 12.6 MLN EUROS VS 2.0 MLN EUROS YR AGO

* ONE-OFF REVENUE 6.3 MLN EUROS FOR NAGA DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION LTD TOKEN SALES SERVICES

