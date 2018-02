REFILE-BRIEF-‍Stuart Sinclair appointed interim chairman of Provident Financial ​

(Removes typo in headline, clarifies Sinclair appointed to Provident not Lloyds)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc:

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC - ‍STUART SINCLAIR, AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF LLOYDS, WILL BE APPOINTED INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF PROVIDENT FINANCIAL (NOT LLOYDS)​

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC - ‍ SINCLAIR WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)