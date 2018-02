BRIEF-Canal + Signs Broadcasting Agreement with BeIN Sports

Feb 5 (Reuters) - CANAL + FRANCE SA IPO-CANALFRA.PA:

* LIGUE DE FOOTBALL PROFESSIONNEL (LFP) AND BEIN SPORTS INTO AGREEMENT FOR LIGUE 1 CONFORAMA BROADCAST IN SUBSAHARIAN AFRICA

* CANAL + AND KWESÉ HAVE ACQUIRED FROM BEIN SPORTS RIGHTS OF LIGUE 1 CONFORAMA FOR SIX SEASONS (2018/2019 TO 2023/2024) IN ALL TERRITORIES OF SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA.

* BEIN SPORTS SELECTED CANAL + AND KWESÉ‘S OFFERS TO ENSURE BROAD VISIBILITY OF COMPETITION AND TO OBTAIN SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN RIGHTS

* AGREEMENT ALSO COVERS DOMINO’S LIGUE 2 AND FRENCH LEAGUE CUP

