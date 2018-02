Feb 5 (Reuters) - CHERRYPICK GAMES SA:

* SAYS PLANS TO MOVE TO WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE‘S (WSE) MAIN MARKET THIS YEAR

* DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU OCHRONY SRODOWISKA TO SUPPORT THE COMPANY IN THE PROCESS

* PLANS TO LAUNCH “BEAUTY” GAME IN H2 2018

* THE COMPANY DEBUTED ON NEWCONNECT MARKET OF WSE IN NOV., RAISING 6.21 MILLION ZLOTYS

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)