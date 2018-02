BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow Says Pavel Shevchuk To Head Its Corporate And Retail Business

Feb 5 (Reuters) - CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW:

* SAYS HAS INVITED PAVEL SHEVCHUK TO THE POSITION OF FIRST DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

* PAVEL SHEVCHUK IS GOING TO SUPERVISE CORPORATE AND RETAIL BUSINESS OF CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW

* UPON AUTHORISATION BY THE BANK OF RUSSIA, SHEVCHUK WILL BECOME A MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AS FIRST DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

* NOW HE SERVES AS ADVISOR TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

* DMITRY EREMIN, WHO HAS HELD THE OFFICE OF FIRST DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD, DECIDED TO LEAVE THE BANK ON FEB. 15

