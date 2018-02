Feb 6 (Reuters) - HSBC:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS SOLD 4.7 MILLION PRE-EMPTIVE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF PRISA AT A PRICE OF 3.0 EUROS PER SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT

* RAISED AGGREGATE GROSS SALE PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY 14.1 MILLION EUROS THROUGH THE PLACING

* ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN CONNECTION WITH THE PLACING

