* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR PUBLISHING, MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF GAMES “RED GAME WITHOUT A GREAT NAME” AND “GREEN GAME: TIME SWAPPER” ON ANDROID PLATFORM

* AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED WITH CZECH REPUBLIC COMPANY HAPPY TUBE S.R.O.

* UNDER AGREEMENT GAMES WILL GET ACCESS TO OVER 600 NEW DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS WORLDWIDE

