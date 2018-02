BRIEF-Eurazeo Acquires Idinvest Partners For About 230 Million Euros

Feb 6 (Reuters) - EURAZEO:

* EURAZEO AND IDINVEST PARTNERS ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY CONCLUSION OF FIRM AGREEMENT THAT WILL CREATE A PRIVATE EQUITY LEADER

* TOTAL INVESTMENT FOR EURAZEO OF C. 230 MILLION EUROS

* TRANSACTION COMPLETED VIA INVESTMENT COMPANY IDI , WHICH WILL SELL ITS 51% STAKE IN IDINVEST TO EURAZEO

* INVESTMENT SETTING AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF 310 MILLION EUROS ON IDINVEST

* CO WILL OWN ABOUT 70% OF IDINVEST PARTNERS NEXT TO IDINVEST’S MANAGEMENT WHO WILL RETAIN AROUND 30%

* INTENTION SIGNED BY BOTH PARTIES FOR EURAZEO TO GRADUALLY ACQUIRE REMAINING SHARES HELD BY IDINVEST’S MANAGEMENT OVER COMING YEARS

* IDINVEST TO RETAIN TOTAL MANAGEMENT AUTONOMY AND UNCHANGED MANAGEMENT TEAM

Source text: bit.ly/2E4piG8

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)