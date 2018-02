Feb 7(Reuters) - IFUN4ALL SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS Q4 REVENUE IS 342,207 ZLOTYS VS 106,862 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET LOSS 58,717 ZLOTYS VS LOSS OF 167,799 ZLOTYS YR AGO

* Q4 FINANCIAL RESULTS ARE BELOW EXPECTATIONS DUE TO LOWER DYNAMICS OF SALES OF LATEST GAME “SERIAL CLEANER”

