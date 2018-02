Feb 7 (Reuters) - Interlife General Insurance Company :

* Says during 2017 company, recorded Increase of Income by 11.59 pct (Written Premiums reached eur 59.04 mln over eur 52.90 mln in 2016)

* Says profits are expected to be higher than 2016

* Says personnel increased by 7.56 pct in 2017 (current number 172 persons)

* Says reserves increased by 8 pct (eur 104.66 mln over eur 96.94 mln in 2016)

Source text : bit.ly/2E9tdp6

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)