GUB WAGNISKAPITAL GMBH & CO KGAA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HAD RESOLVED THAT CAPITAL INCREASE OF OVER UP TO 14.4 MILLION EUROS BE CARRIED OUT WITHOUT SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR THE REMAINING SHAREHOLDERS

* SHAREHOLDER GLASAUER FAMILIENSTIFTUNG HAS AGREED TO SELL SHARES FROM ITS OWN HOLDINGS AS A SELL LIMIT ORDER AT A PRICE OF EUR 3.58 ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE

